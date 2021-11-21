Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama will welcome the tie between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2021-22 match. This is the first match of both teams in the tournament. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how the two teams performed in their last season. So SC East Bengal had quite a rough outing in their first season of the ISL. The team ended up being on number nine of the points table. ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details Of Indian Super League Season Eight on TV in India.

After their poor outing, the team sacked the services of Robbie Fowler and brought Real Madrid Castilla manager Manolo Diaz. The Red and Gold Brigade has also made significant changes in the squad. This includes Tomislav Mrcela, the Australian team defender. Whereas, Jamshedpur FC performed exceptionally well last season. However, they missed out on making their place in the top four. They ended the season by being on number six. They have brought six foreign faces that include the likes of Peter Hartley, Jordan Murray, Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis, Eli Sabia, Alex Lima and Greg Stewart. Now, let's have a look a the live streaming details of the game below.

When is SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama. The match will take place on November 21, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

