India’s premier footballing competition is set to return as the eighth edition of Indian Super League 2021-22 will kick off from November 19, 2021 onwards. The ISL 2021-22 season will once again be played in its entirety in Goa across three venues as PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco will host the matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

Mumbai City FC are the reigning champions, winning their maiden title last season and will begin the defence against FC Goa. Sergio Lobera’s men were only the fourth team to lift the Indian Super League title as they joined three-time champions ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan), two-time winners Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

When Does Indian Super League 2021-22 Start? (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The eighth edition of Indian Super League 2021-22 will begin from November 19, 2021 (Friday) onwards. The games in ISL 2021-22 will have a start time of 07:30 pm IST and 09:30 pm IST with three venues across Goa hosting all the games.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Indian Super League 2021-22 On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Indian Super League 2021-22 in India and will telecast its matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch ISL 2021-22 telecast live on their TV sets.

How To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will be providing the live streaming of Indian Super League 2021-22 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the live action of ISL 2021-22 online.

