Fresh off a win over Monaco, PSG would aim at extending their winning run in the French Cup as well, also known as the Coup de France 2021-22. They would face fifth division club SC Feignies in a Round of 64 match at the Stade du Hainaut on Monday, at 1:40 am IST. The French giants have been in dominant form this season and apart from occasional lapses, Mauricio Pochettino's side have been a class apart and it is no doubt that they would head to this clash as overwhelming favourites to clinch the win. Ronaldo Nazario, Former Brazil Striker, Purchases Majority Stake in Cruzeiro, a Club That Launched His Professional Career

It would be the first time that PSG would face SC Feignies. The hosts have three wins in their last five matches and would be up against a top side, who have not lost since a defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in November.

When is SC Feignies vs PSG, Coup de France 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

SC Feignies vs PSG round of 64 match in Coup de France 2021-22 will be played at Stade du Hainaut. The French Cup match will take place on December 20, 2021 (Monday midnight) and is scheduled to start at 1:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of SC Feignies vs PSG, Coup de France 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Due to the absence of an official broadcaster in the country, the Coup de France match between SC Feignies and PSG would not be telecasted live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of SC Feignies vs PSG, Coup de France 2021-22 Football Match?

The SC Feignies vs PSG French Cup 2020-21 match will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans can follow live updates of the game on the team's social media handles.

