FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After a thumping loss at the hands of Champions League winners PSG in their opening game, Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back when they take on Seattle Sounders this evening in the FIFA Club World Cup. Atletico Madrid are currently rock bottom in the points table and a three-point lead is crucial for them if they are to progress from the group. Diego Simeone knows his squad has the quality and it is time they play to their true potential. Opponents Seattle Sounders were beaten by Botafogo and they too like Atletico, can ill afford to suffer another defeat, setting up for a crunch tie. Seattle Sounders versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 3:30 AM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Jordan Morris was not used in the last game for Seattle, and we could see him in action this evening. Stuart Hakwins is injured and ruled out of the tie. Stefan Frei will be in goal with Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Jackson Ragen, and Nouhou Tolo as the back four. Daniel Musovski will be the target man upfront with Albert Rusnak as the playmaker behind him.

Clement Lenglet received his marching orders in the last game, and he is now ruled out of the tie for Atletico Madrid. Julian Alvarez is the key player in attack for the Spanish club and a lot will ride on his shoulders. Antoine Griezmann will partner with him in the attacking third. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke should form the double pivot in central midfield with Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher as the wide players. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Diego Simeone Refuses To Blame Heat After Atletico Madrid’s Loss to PSG.

Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Date Friday, June 20 Time 3:30 AM (IST) Venue Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Seattle Sounders will take on Atletico Madrid in a Group B match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and it starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Atletico Madrid should dominate this game and secure a crucial victory.

