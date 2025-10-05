Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming: Barcelona will be aiming to return to the top of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Sevilla in an away tie this evening. The Catalonians dropped down to second with 19 points from 7 matches played after Real Madrid convincing win over Villarreal yesterday. Hansi Flick knows it is imperative his side gain early momentum in the title race with the Los Blancos, their principal opposition, looking for very strong this term. Opponents Sevilla are 10th and have won three of their last five games. They will feel they can provide tough resistance to Barcelona at home, despite them being the favourites. Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Experiences Discomfort in Pubic Area After UCL 2025–26 Clash Against PSG, To Be out of Action for 2–3 Weeks.

Alfon Gonzalez and Tanguy Nianzou are the players missing out for Sevilla due to injuries. Alexis Sanchez comes up against his former club in this game and it will be interesting to see how he performs. Ruben Vargas will be the other attacking midfielder in the final third with Isaac Romero leading the attack. Batista Mendy in midfield will be tasked with breaking up opposition play.

Marcus Rashford had a slow start to his career at Barcelona but he has been brilliant in the last few games. He along with Ferran Torres will be the two wingers with Dani Olmo featuring in the no 10 role. Robert Lewandowski is all set to be the target man in the final third with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri as the double pivot in central midfield.

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Sevilla vs Barcelona Date Sunday, October 5 Time 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Tenth-placed Sevilla will host defending champions Barcelona in the La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, October 5. The Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga match is set to be played at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville and start at 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass. Sevilla will feel Barcelona’s injury woes peg them back a bit but Barcelona are a quality team capable of securing a victory here.

