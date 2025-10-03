Barcelona have recently suffered a loss against PSG in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 and they are now looking to return to winning ways in the La Liga 2025-26. Amid this, they have suffered a big blow as Lamine Yamal has once again suffered an injury in the public region. Barcelona has shared a post on social media where they revealed that Lamine will have to stay out of action for approximately two to three weeks and he will miss the upcoming clash against Sevilla. Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule: Know Dates, Venues and Online Ticket Booking Details for ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’ in December.

Lamine Yamal Injury News

𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/zFLebl67k5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)