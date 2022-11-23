Group E of the 2022 World Cup is an interesting one as it features two former champions in Germany and Spain. While Germany are in action earlier against Japan, Spain begin their campaign by taking on Costa Rica. Spain had a period of absolute domination where in they won two Euros and a World Cup but since then their drought has gone on for way too long. Their current squad has some fine individuals playing for big clubs but it will be once again down to Luis Enrique to get them playing as a team. They did well in the Nations League campaign but failed to lift the trophy. Their opponent Costa Rica does not often make it past the group stage but has considerable experience playing in the main event. Spain versus Costa Rica will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on Jio Cinema app from 9:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi’s Viral Chess Pic Garners Over 37 Million Likes, Becomes Second Most Liked Picture on Instagram!

Ansu Fati should start for Spain as Luis Enrique places his bet on the youth to get the results. Ferran Torres is another exciting prospect in the starting eleven while Alvaro Morata leads the attack. Sergio Busquets is in the twilight of his career but will be eager to end his Spain journey on a high. He will have his Barcelona team-mates Gavi and Pedri for company once again in the middle while Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte man the defence.

Costa Rica has Keylor Navas in goal and he should expect a busy day at work considering Spain's fluidity in attack. Bryan Ruiz will keep things ticking in midfield while Joel Campbell is another experienced name in the starting eleven. Anthony Conteras may be young but has the full backing of his coach as he starts in the attacking third for Costa Rica.

The Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. The game will be held on November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Spain vs Costa Rica (ESP vs CRC), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Costa Rica (ESP vs CRC), and FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Spain vs Costa Rica Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. The two sides met in Russia as well in the group stage with France winning and we could see a similar result this evening. Spain play with precision in their passing which has been their trait for ages. They should claim an easy 2-0 win here.

