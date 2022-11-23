The viral photoshoot involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has indeed taken the internet by storm and it has garnered over 37 million likes on Instagram. The picture was shared by the Portugal star on his Instagram account and it has now become the second-most liked picture on the platform, after the viral egg photo, which got 55.9 million likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi's Picture Becomes Second Most Liked on Instagram!

This photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, posted to Ronaldo’s Instagram, is already the second most liked photo on the site ever, amassing over 37 million likes in just two days. The most liked Instagram post, a photo of an egg, has 55.9 million likes. pic.twitter.com/Ww8Ruj21Fq — History Calendar (@historycalendar) November 21, 2022

