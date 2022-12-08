Luis De La Fuente, former footballer and current coach has been appointed as the new head coach of the Spanish national team after Luis Enrique decided to leave his position as the head coach. De La Fuente has coached various Spanish age group teams since 2013 and was currently the head coach of the Spain U-21 side. He has been rewarded for his good performance in the youth level and has a task cut out in hand to restore Spain's glory in the World stage. Luis Enrique Resigns From Being Head Coach of Spanish National Football Team After FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit, Set to Return to Club Football

Spain Appoint New Head Coach

Luis de la Fuente has signed as new head coach of Spain! U21 manager now becomes the main man for Spanish project to replace Luis Enrique. 🚨🇪🇸 #Spain De la Fuente and Spanish Federation have completed the agreement today. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/XwReuO21eF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

