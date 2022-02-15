Premier League leaders Manchester City play their Champions League knock-out game Sporting CP, looking to get an early advantage in the tie. On paper, Pep Guardiola’s men are the firm favourites but the beauty of Europe’s premier competition is that it never ceases to pop in with surprises. Portuguese outfit Sporting CP did well to finish behind Ajax in the group stage and although they may trail FC Porto by six points in the league, they can be an unpredictable team to face particularly in their own backyard. Opponents Manchester City are an epitome of consistency and it is very difficult to stop their juggernaut at the moment. The Champions League crown has eluded them for long and it is yet another year where they will try and go all the way. Chelsea Win FIFA Club World Cup 2022 by 2-1 as Kai Havertz Scores Extra-Time Penalty Against Palmeiras.

Pedro Goncalves is in line to start for Sporting after recovering from a muscle issue. Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal and Goncalo Inacio in defence have the tough task of stopping City’s brilliant attackers. Pedro Porro and Matheus Reis as wing-backs have critical role to play in the home team’s forward play and aid forward Paulinho. Pablo Sarabia who is on loan from PSG is the player to watch out for the Portuguese outfit.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are available for selection for Manchester City after missing the Norwich game due to fitness issues. Rodri has been highly influential in City’s 4-3-3 system with Phil Foden as a false nine. Raheem Sterling started the season on a tough note but is back to his best in recent past. Riyad Mahrez is another player that is one of the first names on team sheet for the visitors.

When is Sporting CP vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sporting CP vs Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sporting CP vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Sporting CP vs Manchester City on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Sporting CP vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Manchester City play are playing with a high tempo at the moment and should win the contest with ease.

