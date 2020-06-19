TOT vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Football Match

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will resume their Premier League campaign as they host Manchester United (MUN). TOT vs MUN match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 19, 2020 (late Friday night). With Champions League qualification a necessity, both the teams will be looking to restart the campaign with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United can scroll down below. Dele Alli Set to Miss Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United EPL Clash Following Suspension Over Coronavirus Post.

Both the teams are on the opposite end of the form table, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are unbeaten in their last 11 games, Jose Mourinho’s side have suffered defeats in two successive games which has left them in eight, seven points of the top four spot. Manchester United are fifth are just three points behind Chelsea. Harry Kane Looks Fat, Feel Netizens After Tottenham Hotspur Share Footballer's Pictures on Social Media.

The break has been kind to both the sides as they welcome several key players who would have otherwise had their season ended with injuries, Manchester United welcome back Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford while Spurs will have the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung Min and Steven Bergwijn available for this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) should be your keeper for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jan Verthongen (TOT), Toby Alderweireld (TOT) and Wan-Bissaka (MUN) should be the players in your defence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mousa Sissoko (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Fred (MUN) and Nemanja Matic (MUN) can be picked as the midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining three slots in your team can be filled by Harry Kane (TOT), Lucas Moura (TOT) and Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Harry Kane (TOT) is expected to start the match and can be named as your captain while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be picked as your vice-captain.

