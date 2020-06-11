Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is set to miss the game against Manchester United as the Englishman has been handed a one-game ban by the Football Association. Premier League, which has been suspended since mid-March, is gearing up for a return on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions have been eased in the United Kingdom. Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Dele Alli Apologises for Inappropriate Video Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

The 24-year-old is handed the suspension due to a video in which he appeared to be mocking an Asian man over COVID-19. In February, the Spurs star posted a video on his Snapchat account with the caption ‘Corona Whatttt, please listen with volume’ in which he joked about the virus outbreak. Premier League New Schedule for Restart.

Alli was accused by many fans of racial behaviour and soon after apologized for his actions and took down the video. ‘I regret posting the video on my Snapchat and I immediately removed it when I realised that it may cause offence. This was never my intention at all.’ The midfielder said.

However, the case was reviewed by the English FA and they have now decided to hand him a one-game ban. Due to this, the 24-year-old will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s first game back after the coronavirus suspension. Alli will not be a part of the Spur’s squad that will take on Manchester United on June 19 at the Tottenham Stadium.

The FA confirmed about the ban on Thursday plus added the midfielder has been fined £50,000 and will also undergo a re-education course. Dele Allin will be eligible to play against West Ham on June 24 once the ban ends.

