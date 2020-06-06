Harry Kane Looks Fat, Feel Netizens After Tottenham Hotspur Share Footballer's Pictures on Social Media

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a gap of almost a couple of months, the players of the English Premier League have returned to their bases and have started sweating it out. Now, this obviously includes the players from Tottenham Hotspurs. A few days ago, the official handle of the team shared a snap of Harry Kane who had been away from action since January due to an injury and then it was the lockdown due to the coronavirus that forced him to stay missing in action for yet another three months. Amid this, Kane looks a little overweight in the snaps shared by Tottenham. English Premier League Agrees to Have 5 Substitutes for Season Restart.

The netizens were quick enough to notice the change in him and immediately pointed out saying, “Harry Kane looks fat.” Tottenham shared Kane’s snap with South Korea’s Son Heung-min and no sooner the social media users saw the picture, comments started pouring in. Check out the pictures below and then the reactions from the fans below

Son went to the army, Kane went home

Son went to the army. Kane sat at home eating. — Boycie (@boyci3) May 29, 2020

Incoming

Incoming ’Kane looks fat’ comments — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) May 28, 2020

Pasties as drills

And he was on military duty? Were they eating pastries as drills? — ... (@__Ifeoluwa) May 28, 2020

Might not be able to run

They look like they might not be able to run for long so it's all goodddddddd. — Setemi 🌹 (@se_te_mi) May 28, 2020

Last one

Jeez!! Looks like Kane’s been raiding the old fridge during lockdown. — Andy McGowan (@MrMac1985) May 29, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur will play their first game against Manchester United on June 19, 2020, and then West Ham on June 23, 2020. The team will play their third game Sheffield United FC on July 2, 2020. Harry Kane had been injured due to a hamstring injury. However, now the Tottenham Hotspur's forward is raring to go and has even fired a warning to Manchester United and their other opponents.