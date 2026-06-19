Turkey vs Paraguay: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D battle between Turkey and Paraguay promises to be a high-stakes affair as both teams aim to ignite their tournament campaigns. Kicking off on Saturday, June 20, 8:30 AM IST, at the iconic Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, this match is crucial for their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages. Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and PSG Star, To Stand Trial for Rape; French Court Confirms.

Turkey, entering the tournament with high expectations and a strong qualifying record, suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Australia in their opener. Vincenzo Montella's side will be eager to showcase the attacking flair and defensive solidity that saw them qualify after a 24-year absence from the global stage. Paraguay, on the other hand, endured a heavier 4-1 loss against co-hosts USA. La Albirroja, known for their defensive grit and counter-attacking prowess, will need a significant turnaround to keep their Round of 16 aspirations alive. With both teams currently sitting on zero points, another loss could severely jeopardise their tournament journey.

Predicted Lineups and Formations

Turkey are expected to line up in their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation under coach Vincenzo Montella. The team boasts a blend of youth and experience, with key players looking to make a significant impact.

Expected Turkey XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders: Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (captain), İsmail Yüksek

Attacking Midfielders: Barış Alper Yılmaz, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız

Forward: Kerem Aktürkoğlu

Injuries and tactical adjustments could see Orkun Kökçü feature in midfield or Deniz Gül lead the line, especially with Kenan Yıldız expected to be fully fit after a calf strain.

Paraguay, under Gustavo Alfaro, are likely to opt for a robust 4-4-2 formation. Their strategy will focus on defensive discipline and quick transitions to exploit any Turkish vulnerabilities.

Expected Paraguay XI (4-4-2):

Goalkeeper: Orlando Gill

Defenders: Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez (captain), Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso

Midfielders: Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez, Matías Galarza, Miguel Almirón

Forwards: Julio Enciso, Isidro Pitta

Alexandro Maidana is an option at left-back, while Damián Bobadilla or Antonio Sanabria could also be considered for a starting spot. Gustavo Caballero and Ramón Sosa are expected to be sidelined due to muscular issues.

Players to Watch

For Turkey, Arda Güler (Real Madrid) is the creative engine, capable of unlocking defences with his exceptional technical ability and vision. Alongside him, Juventus star Kenan Yıldız provides attacking flair and goal-scoring threat. Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu dictates the tempo from midfield, while Ferdi Kadıoğlu offers dynamism from the full-back position. Iran Flies Official Complaint Over Strict US FIFA World Cup 2026 Travel Restrictions.

Paraguay's hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), whose individual brilliance and ability to roam into attacking spaces make him a key threat. Veteran winger Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United) brings pace and creativity from the flanks. Defensively, captain Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Omar Alderete (Sunderland) form a formidable central defensive pairing, while Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps) anchors the midfield with his relentless aggression and tactical awareness.

This Group D clash is more than just a match; it's a battle for survival at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both Turkey and Paraguay will leave everything on the field in Santa Clara, knowing that only a victory can truly revive their dreams of advancing in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).