Bradford City footballer Tyrell Robinson and his friend Korie Berman have been jailed for having sex with underage girls in August 2018. As told to the court, the winger and Berman met three 14-year-old girls at his flat and got engaged in sexual activities. The Bradford Crown Court also heard the Robinson, 23, knew the girls' ages and had discussed the fact with Berman. Both men admitted the offence and were subsequently sent behind bars. While Robinson has been jailed for three and a half years, Berman got the punishment for six years. The Bradford City club had also sacked Robinson in 2018 following the infamous episode. Jack Bobridge, Former Olympic Cycling Silver Medalist, Jailed for Drug Dealing.

Prosecutor Gillian Batts said the player had met the victims at a social event which he had been asked not to attend by Bradford City's management. The court also learnt that the club had given all players training regarding young and vulnerable people, including guidance about not giving under-18s their contact details. However, Robinson later sent one of the girls a message saying: "I think you are stunning, but your age is a killer."

Robinson admitted that he had sex one of the three girls in his bedroom. He also took a snap of Berman in bed with the two other girls. While Berman also accepted having sex with them, the girls, who had been given alcohol, had "little or no recollection" of events. Robinson was suspended by Bradford City days after the attack in 2018 and was later sacked by the club. Besides, both men will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

