UEFA Set Deadline of May 25 for European Leagues to Provide Plans to Restart 2019–20 Season

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting competitions across the world have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. There are a lot of rumours that football across Europe are will return next month in order to complete the current season. Amidst this, several leagues have been given a deadline of May 25 by UEFA to provide their plans on how to restart the 2019-20 campaign. English Premier League 2019–20 Season Likely to Resume on June 8.

According to the guidelines released by UEFA, ‘National associations and/or leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format.’ UEFA Hopeful of Completing Domestic Leagues By August.

It is reported that the governing body will hold a video conference meeting on May 27, 2020 to decide whether the current competition can be completed in August or not. Earlier, UEFA had issued a guideline to all the 55 associations that qualification for Champions League and Europa League must be decided on ‘sporting merit’.

Last week, the Dutch FA announced that they will cancel the rest of the Eredivise season. Hence UEFA have asked them to give a proper explanation justifying their decision and have also asked them to select clubs for UEFA club competitions 2020-21.

Several leagues such as German Bundesliga are planning for a return as it is reported that the competition could restart from May 9 with Serie A planning to start team training the following week. Premier League are also planning on a June return but a final decision is yet to be taken.