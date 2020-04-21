UEFA Hopeful of Completing Domestic Leagues By August: Report

UEFA. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

UEFA are still hopeful of completing the domestic leagues across Europe as the governing body looks to set end of August as the deadline. Members of all the 55 associations are ready to meet to discuss the further impact of Coronavirus on the footballing world. Players in several countries, such as Germany have resumed training in groups and even there are reports of first division football returning back to action next month. Bundesliga Likely to Return on May 9 As German Politician Backs Proposal by FA.

According to a report from Sky Sports, UEFA’s executive committee will meet later this week to discuss the leagues, who want to end their season early. It is also understood that, if Footballing Associations (FA) cancel their domestic leagues without UEFA’s approval, clubs from the competition could be prevented from qualifying for next seasons Champions League football. UEFA Champions League to Start in August With Matches Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venues.

Earlier, UEFA sent a letter to league committee’s across Europe, telling all the FA’s to not cancel their domestic competitions just yet as they were planning to resume football back in July and asked the members association to walk united during the epidemic.

It was also reported that UEFA and ECA are looking to postpone Champions League and Europa League finals and play them at the end of August. It is understood that the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the continental competitions will be played in two-week time in a single-legged tie at a neutral venue.

Earlier, German minister Markus Soder said that they are targeting a return of Bundesliga on May 9, 2020, given all the necessary precautions have been taken. ‘What the DFL have presented shows that protective measures are in place. I could imagine that we can go back to the state of games behind closed doors.’ Said Soder.