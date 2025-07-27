England Women's National Football Team vs Spain Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: After a month of exciting footballing action, finally Spain and England are the two teams who will clash for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 title on Monday, July 28. Spain and England were the favourites for the title when the competition with the former being the defending World Champions and the later being the defending champions. Although both teams had a few stutters in the last few games, their high quality of players did enough to make sure they just edged past the challenge and enter the final. Spain are yet to lose a game so far in the competition, while England had a slightly difficult run having lost their first game against France and facing two tough challenges in Sweden and Italy in the quarter and the semifinal. Germany Women 0-1 Spain Women, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Aitana Bonmati Strikes Lone Goal To Help La Roja Book Finale Slot Against England.

For Spain, idfielders Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmatí have been magnificent in the knockout rounds, and, while Alexia Putellas hasn't been as good, she was sensational in the group stages. Spain also have the tournament's top goal scorer in Esther Gonzalez. England will know they have a task cut out in defending but they will take inspirations from the likes of Germany and Switzerland who could trouble Spain with their defence. For England, this is manager Sarina Wiegman's fifth major tournament final in a row. They have been here and done that. As they moved past two difficult challenges, it only makes the case stronger for them that they can do it again.

England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match England vs Spain Date Monday, July 28 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The England Women's National Football Team will clash with the Spain Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final on Monday, July 28. The England vs Spain Women's Euro 2025 final match will be played at the St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final match live telecast on any TV channel. For England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Spain Final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Spain are in a better form out of the two teams and should secure a victory here.

