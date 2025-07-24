Spain women's national football team edged past Germany women's national football team in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final. Riding on the lone goal from Aitana Bonmati in the 113th minute, Spain earned a 1-0 win over Germany at the Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. The win ensures Spain's entry in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final match, where they will be facing the England women's national football team. The Spain vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final is almost a replica of the Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 final, where again the two European giants met. Argentina Women 1-0 Peru Women, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yamila Rodriguez Scores Late Winner As La Albiceleste Dominate to Book Semi-Final Berth.

Germany Women 0-1 Spain Women

🤪 ¡¡ESPAAAÑA ESTARÁ EN LA FINAAAL DE LA #WEURO2025! ¡La @sefutbolfem se impone a Alemania en la semifinal con un gol de Aitana en la prórroga! 🇩🇪 0-1 🇪🇸 | Final. 📺 @La1_tve#WEURO2025 | #JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/pct9RLiJkQ — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) July 23, 2025

