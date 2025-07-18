Dubbed by many as the 'World’s sexiest footballer', Switzerland women's national football team player Alisha Lehmann, aged 26 years old, is receiving personal security during the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2025, amid online trolling, and huge fan following for her popularity. Alisha Lehmann, the Juventus FC women's side forward has been representing her nation Switzerland in the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The Swiss women's football team have qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing competition, and will be facing Spain. Canada Forward Olivia Smith Signs for Arsenal in Women’s World Record One Million Pounds Deal.

Alisha Lehmann has a huge presence off the field, currently having 16.8 million followers on her official Instagram account. She, however, hasn't had much of an impact on the pitch for both Juventus and Switzerland. In the ongoing UEFA Euros 2025, Alisha Lehmann has played only nine minutes of a single game in all three matches the Switzerland team has played so far. In fact, Alisha Lehmann has only been a part of the national side for the high-stakes tournament after FC Koln midfielder Alena Bienz got injured.

Despite playing so little, she does have a lot of fans, mainly because of her online presence. Alisha Lehmann has been trolled by many, virtually abused by some, for her low involvement in the games, having less match minutes. In the past too, she was trolled by many for her celebrations during Juventus' title-winning jubilation, after she played only 37 minutes for the side since the start of 2025. Despite not having that big an impact on the pitch, Alisha Lehmann has fans waiting to click pictures with her. So now, after all the trolls and huge popularity of Alisha Lehmann among fans who want to meet her, take selfies, Sven Micosse, a press spokesperson for the Swiss women's national team, has revealed that private security has been hired for the team's security. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Undergoes Shoulder Injury and Set To Miss Early Part of 2025–26 Season.

Sven Micosse said to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, "We always ensure that the safety of the players is our top priority in all stadiums." Sven Micosse further said, "This is organized by UEFA during the tournament, and our head of security is always on site." Updating further, Micosse added, "After the matches, he is always there when the players approach the fans, and due to Alisha Lehmann's fame, he sometimes accompanies them a little further." It has also been reported by Bild that a "man in a suit" is often seen near Alisha Lehmann for her security.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).