Barcelona are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 season and are currently in pre-season under coach Hansi Flick, looking for conditioning ahead of grueling season. For more match practice, they will be hosting Como in the iconic Joan Gamper Trophy 2025. The 60th edition of the competition will be played on August 10 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Former Barcelona footballer Cesc Fabregas is currently the coach of Como and he will be facing his former team. Rafinha Announces Retirement: Ex-Bayern Munich Defender Calls Time on Football Career.

Barcelona Confirm Opposition For Upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy 2025

🏆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗼 𝟭𝟵𝟬𝟳 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗝𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2025

