After much anticipation, star striker and top goal scorer of the Liga Portugal, Viktor Gyokeres completes his move from Sporting to Arsenal. Arsenal has been eyeing a striker in the market and they needed a goalscorer. Gyokeres fills in that spot and will be a relieve from Mikel Arteta. Sporting accepted last bid from Arsenal for €63.5m plus €10m and the Swedish star will sign a contract worth six years. Gyokeres and his entourage reportedly wanted only the move to Arsenal. Manchester United Signs Bryan Mbeumo From Brentford As Ruben Amorim Continues Overhaul.

Viktor Gyokeres Signs For Arsenal; Sweden Star Completes Move From Sporting

🚨❤️🤍 BREAKING: Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved. Sporting accept last bid from Arsenal for €63.5m plus €10m, agent will reduce his commission. Gyökeres will sign five year deal at #AFC. He ONLY wanted Arsenal. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qAmrTn7Eax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2025

