UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Switzerland vs Norway: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI-W vs NOR-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

The Swiss had a group stage exit in the 2022 edition of the Euros and the team will be keen to secure a passage here into the next round, especially since they are the host nation. Read below to get Switzerland vs Norway UEFA Women's Euro 2025 viewing options.

Football Ashwani Mishra| Jul 02, 2025 08:20 PM IST
UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Switzerland vs Norway: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI-W vs NOR-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India
Switzerland Women's National Football Team players in a huddle (Photo credit: X @nati_sfv_asf)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Hosts Switzerland will face Norway in the second game of Group A of the Women’s Euro 2025 this evening. The Swiss had a group stage exit in the 2022 edition of the Euros and the team will be keen to secure a passage here into the next round. Being the host nation comes with its own pressure, but the squad will count on the home fans to provide encouragement. Opponents Norway are two-time Euro winners, having lifted the trophy in 1987 and 1993. However, the last two tournaments have brought in disappointment with the team failing to get out of the group phase. Switzerland versus Norway will start at 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Luana Buhler, the Switzerland and Tottenham Hotspur defender, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Lia Walti will undergo a late fitness test to determine her place in the starting eleven. Viola Calligaris, Julia Stierli, and Noelle Maritz will form the back three for the Swiss side. Svenja Folmli will lead the attack in a 5-4-1 formation.

Guro Bergsvand is ruled out for Norway and will be replaced by Marthine Ostenstad. Thea Bjelde, Maren Mjelde, Tuva Hansen, and Marit Lund will be part of the back four. Ada Hegerberg will be the striker, with Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten looking to create openings for the attackers. Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.

Switzerland vs Norway, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

