Football season is in full swing, with UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starting just weeks after the UEFA Nations Cup 2025, which Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal won. The 14th edition of UEFA Women's Euro Championship will take place between July 2 and 25, 2025, which is being held in Switzerland. This edition will have 16 teams participate, with the England national women's football team being the defending champion, having won the UEFA European Championship 2022.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 will take place across eight cities in Switzerland, with as many venues. A total of 55 UEFA national teams applied for qualification, with 51 getting past the initial screening.

Eventually, 16 teams gained a spot in UEFA Women's Euro 2025, with Poland and Wales being added to the 14 teams from the last edition. The 16 teams are divided into Groups of four each, with the top two from each moving onto the knockouts - quarters, semis, and final. Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women's Football Team at UEFA Women's Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 All Groups

Group Teams A Switzerland (H), Norway, Iceland, Finland B Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy C Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden D France, England, Wales, Netherlands

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Full Schedule

No. Fixture Date (IST) Time (IST) Venue 1 Iceland vs Finland July 2 9:30 PM Arena Thun 2 Switzerland vs Norway July 3 12:30 AM St. Jakob-Park 3 Belgium vs Italy July 3 9:30 PM Stade de Tourbillion 4 Spain vs Portugal July 4 12:30 AM Stadion Wankdorf 5 Denmark vs Sweden July 4 9:30 PM Stade de Geneve 6 Germany vs Poland July 5 12:30 AM Arena St.Gallen 7 Wales vs Netherlands July 5 9:30 PM Allmend Stadion Luzern 8 France vs England July 6 12:30 AM Stadion Letzigrund 9 Norway vs Finland July 6 9:30 PM Stade de Tourbillion 10 Switzerland vs Iceland July 7 12:30 AM Stadion Wankdorf 11 Spain vs Belgium July 7 9:30 PM Arena Thun 12 Portugal vs Italy July 8 12:30 AM Stade de Geneve 13 Germany vs Denmark July 8 9:30 PM St. Jakob-Park 14 Poland vs Sweden July 9 12:30 AM Allmend Stadion Luzern 15 England vs Netherlands July 9 9:30 PM Stadion Letzigrund 16 France vs Wales July 10 12:30 AM Arena St.Gallen 17 Finland vs Switzerland July 11 12:30 AM Stade de Geneve 18 Norway vs Iceland July 11 12:30 AM Arena Thun 19 Portugal vs Belgium July 12 12:30 AM Stadion Wankdorf 20 Italy vs Spain July 12 12:30 AM Stade de Tourbillion 21 Sweden vs Germany July 13 12:30 AM Stadion Letzigrund 22 Poland vs Denmark July 13 12:30 AM Allmend Stadion Luzern 23 Netherlands vs France July 14 12:30 AM St. Jakob-Park 24 England vs Wales July 14 12:30 AM Arena St.Gallen 25 QF1 July 17 12:30 AM Stade de Geneve 26 QF2 July 18 06:30 AM Stadion Letzigrund 27 QF3 July 19 09:30 PM Stadion Wandorf 28 QF4 July 20 01:30 AM St. Jakob-Park 29 Semifinal 1 July 23 12:30 AM Stade de Geneve 30 Semifinal 2 July 24 12:30 AM Stadion Letzigrund 31 Final July 27 09:30 PM St. Jakob-Park

The Germany national women's football team are the most successful nation in UEFA Women's Euro history, winning eight titles and aiming to win their ninth. The England national women's football team, on the other hand, looks to become only the second team to successfully defend its crown.

