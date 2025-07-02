Football season is in full swing, with UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starting just weeks after the UEFA Nations Cup 2025, which Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal won. The 14th edition of UEFA Women's Euro Championship will take place between July 2 and 25, 2025, which is being held in Switzerland. This edition will have 16 teams participate, with the England national women's football team being the defending champion, having won the UEFA European Championship 2022. On Which Channel UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?
The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 will take place across eight cities in Switzerland, with as many venues. A total of 55 UEFA national teams applied for qualification, with 51 getting past the initial screening.
Eventually, 16 teams gained a spot in UEFA Women's Euro 2025, with Poland and Wales being added to the 14 teams from the last edition. The 16 teams are divided into Groups of four each, with the top two from each moving onto the knockouts - quarters, semis, and final. Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.UEFA Euro 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 ,Women's Euro,
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 All Groups
|Group
|Teams
|A
|Switzerland (H), Norway, Iceland, Finland
|B
|Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy
|C
|Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden
|D
|France, England, Wales, Netherlands
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Full Schedule
|No.
|Fixture
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Iceland vs Finland
|July 2
|9:30 PM
|Arena Thun
|2
|Switzerland vs Norway
|July 3
|12:30 AM
|St. Jakob-Park
|3
|Belgium vs Italy
|July 3
|9:30 PM
|Stade de Tourbillion
|4
|Spain vs Portugal
|July 4
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Wankdorf
|5
|Denmark vs Sweden
|July 4
|9:30 PM
|Stade de Geneve
|6
|Germany vs Poland
|July 5
|12:30 AM
|Arena St.Gallen
|7
|Wales vs Netherlands
|July 5
|9:30 PM
|Allmend Stadion Luzern
|8
|France vs England
|July 6
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Letzigrund
|9
|Norway vs Finland
|July 6
|9:30 PM
|Stade de Tourbillion
|10
|Switzerland vs Iceland
|July 7
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Wankdorf
|11
|Spain vs Belgium
|July 7
|9:30 PM
|Arena Thun
|12
|Portugal vs Italy
|July 8
|12:30 AM
|Stade de Geneve
|13
|Germany vs Denmark
|July 8
|9:30 PM
|St. Jakob-Park
|14
|Poland vs Sweden
|July 9
|12:30 AM
|Allmend Stadion Luzern
|15
|England vs Netherlands
|July 9
|9:30 PM
|Stadion Letzigrund
|16
|France vs Wales
|July 10
|12:30 AM
|Arena St.Gallen
|17
|Finland vs Switzerland
|July 11
|12:30 AM
|Stade de Geneve
|18
|Norway vs Iceland
|July 11
|12:30 AM
|Arena Thun
|19
|Portugal vs Belgium
|July 12
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Wankdorf
|20
|Italy vs Spain
|July 12
|12:30 AM
|Stade de Tourbillion
|21
|Sweden vs Germany
|July 13
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Letzigrund
|22
|Poland vs Denmark
|July 13
|12:30 AM
|Allmend Stadion Luzern
|23
|Netherlands vs France
|July 14
|12:30 AM
|St. Jakob-Park
|24
|England vs Wales
|July 14
|12:30 AM
|Arena St.Gallen
|25
|QF1
|July 17
|12:30 AM
|Stade de Geneve
|26
|QF2
|July 18
|06:30 AM
|Stadion Letzigrund
|27
|QF3
|July 19
|09:30 PM
|Stadion Wandorf
|28
|QF4
|July 20
|01:30 AM
|St. Jakob-Park
|29
|Semifinal 1
|July 23
|12:30 AM
|Stade de Geneve
|30
|Semifinal 2
|July 24
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Letzigrund
|31
|Final
|July 27
|09:30 PM
|St. Jakob-Park
The Germany national women's football team are the most successful nation in UEFA Women's Euro history, winning eight titles and aiming to win their ninth. The England national women's football team, on the other hand, looks to become only the second team to successfully defend its crown.
