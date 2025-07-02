Football season is in full swing, with UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starting just weeks after the UEFA Nations Cup 2025, which Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal won. The 14th edition of UEFA Women's Euro Championship will take place between July 2 and 25, 2025, which is being held in Switzerland. This edition will have 16 teams participate, with the England national women's football team being the defending champion, having won the UEFA European Championship 2022. On Which Channel UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 will take place across eight cities in Switzerland, with as many venues. A total of 55 UEFA national teams applied for qualification, with 51 getting past the initial screening.  

Eventually, 16 teams gained a spot in UEFA Women's Euro 2025, with Poland and Wales being added to the 14 teams from the last edition. The 16 teams are divided into Groups of four each, with the top two from each moving onto the knockouts - quarters, semis, and final. Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.UEFA Euro 2025 UEFA Women's EuroUEFA Women’s Euro 2025 ,Women's Euro,

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 All Groups 

Group  Teams 
A  Switzerland (H), Norway, Iceland, Finland 
B  Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy 
C  Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden 
D  France, England, Wales, Netherlands 

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Full Schedule 

No.  Fixture  Date (IST)  Time (IST)  Venue 
1  Iceland vs Finland  July 2  9:30 PM  Arena Thun 
2  Switzerland vs Norway  July 3  12:30 AM  St. Jakob-Park 
3  Belgium vs Italy  July 3  9:30 PM  Stade de Tourbillion 
4  Spain vs Portugal  July 4  12:30 AM  Stadion Wankdorf 
5  Denmark vs Sweden  July 4  9:30 PM  Stade de Geneve 
6  Germany vs Poland  July 5  12:30 AM  Arena St.Gallen 
7  Wales vs Netherlands  July 5  9:30 PM  Allmend Stadion Luzern 
8  France vs England  July 6  12:30 AM  Stadion Letzigrund 
9  Norway vs Finland  July 6  9:30 PM  Stade de Tourbillion 
10  Switzerland vs Iceland  July 7  12:30 AM  Stadion Wankdorf 
11  Spain vs Belgium  July 7  9:30 PM  Arena Thun 
12  Portugal vs Italy  July 8  12:30 AM  Stade de Geneve 
13  Germany vs Denmark  July 8  9:30 PM  St. Jakob-Park 
14  Poland vs Sweden  July 9  12:30 AM  Allmend Stadion Luzern 
15  England vs Netherlands  July 9  9:30 PM  Stadion Letzigrund 
16  France vs Wales  July 10  12:30 AM  Arena St.Gallen 
17  Finland vs Switzerland  July 11  12:30 AM  Stade de Geneve 
18  Norway vs Iceland  July 11  12:30 AM  Arena Thun 
19  Portugal vs Belgium   July 12  12:30 AM  Stadion Wankdorf 
20  Italy vs Spain  July 12  12:30 AM  Stade de Tourbillion 
21  Sweden vs Germany  July 13  12:30 AM  Stadion Letzigrund 
22  Poland vs Denmark  July 13 12:30 AM  Allmend Stadion Luzern 
23  Netherlands vs France  July 14  12:30 AM  St. Jakob-Park 
24  England vs Wales  July 14  12:30 AM  Arena St.Gallen 
25  QF1  July 17  12:30 AM  Stade de Geneve 
26  QF2  July 18  06:30 AM  Stadion Letzigrund 
27  QF3  July 19  09:30 PM  Stadion Wandorf 
28  QF4  July 20  01:30 AM  St. Jakob-Park 
29  Semifinal 1  July 23  12:30 AM  Stade de Geneve 
30  Semifinal 2  July 24  12:30 AM  Stadion Letzigrund 
31  Final  July 27  09:30 PM  St. Jakob-Park 

 The Germany national women's football team are the most successful nation in UEFA Women's Euro history, winning eight titles and aiming to win their ninth. The England national women's football team, on the other hand, looks to become only the second team to successfully defend its crown. 

