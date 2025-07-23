Germany Women's National Football Team vs Spain Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: The Germany Women's National Football Team will meet the world champions, the Spain Women's National Football Team, who have never reached a Women's Euro final. This is just Spain's second appearance in the semi-final—and the first since 1997. The Montse Tome's side has made steady progress in the ongoing tournament. They have won all three group stage matches before thrashing Switzerland in the last eight. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Italy Women’s Football Team Hopes for the Future After Emotional Semifinal Loss to England.

Germany, on the other hand, had nervy moments for a ninth European title alive. Having overcome France's challenge, Germany will face the toughest test of all in reigning champions Spain. Both teams have an eye on a spot in Sunday's final and will take on the winner of England vs Italy.

Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Germany vs Spain Date Wednesday, July 24 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Stadion Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Germany Women's National Football Team will face the Spain Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final on Wednesday, July 24. The Germany vs Spain Women's Euro 2025 match will be played at the Stadion Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. For Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Germany vs Spain Semi-Final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass.

