Manchester United Draw AC Milan in UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The #UEL Round of 16 draw is complete: 🇳🇱 Ajax vs. BSC Young Boys 🇨🇭 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv vs. Villarreal 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 Roma vs. Shakhtar 🇺🇦 🇬🇷 Olympiacos vs. Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb vs. Spurs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd vs. AC Milan 🇮🇹 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague vs. Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇸 Granada vs. Molde 🇳🇴 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 26, 2021

