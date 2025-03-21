Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details: World champions Argentina will be facing Uruguay in an away tie in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers this evening. The Albiceleste are top of the standings with 25 points from 12 games. Under Lionel Scaloni, the team has scaled great heights in international football and the team will now challenge itself to defend their World Cup title. They went a long period without a loss but two defeats in their last five matches meant the team has scope for improvement. Opponents Uruguay are third with 20 points from 12 matches played. This game is crucial for them as they look to secure their place for the automatic qualification. Uruguay versus Argentina will start at 5:00 AM IST. Brazil 2-1 Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Late Vinicius Junior Goal Helps Selecao Edge Past Los Cafeteros.

Manuel Ugarte, the Manchester United midfielder, is suspended for Uruguay due to accumulation of yellow cards. Darwin Nunez has been struggling for form playing for Liverpool this season and he will need a good game here. Facundo Pellisitri will also be part of the attack for the home side and his pace can come in handy for the team. Ronald Araujo will look to keep things calm at the back for Uruguay as they face a stern test here.

Lionel Messi is not part of the squad for Argentina as he is not in fit. Julian Alvarez will be leading the goal-scoring effort in the final third with Angel Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez for company. Lautaro Martinez is an option from the bench for the visitors in attack. The likes of Gonzalo Montiel, Giovani Lo Celso, and Paulo Dybala also miss out due to injury and this has left the team short in terms of squad depth. Cecilio Waterman’s Late Goal Sends Panama Past USA 1–0, Knocking Americans out of CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Uruguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Uruguay National Football Team will take on the Argentina National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Saturday, March 22. The Uruguay vs Argentina match is set to be played at the Centenario Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Uruguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Uruguay vs Argentina live telecast on any TV channel. For the Uruguay vs Argentina online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Uruguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

However, fans in India do not have an online viewing option for the Uruguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match. FanCode provides live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers and fans in India can watch the Uruguay vs Argentina live streaming on its app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. Argentina might struggle in this contest and we could see Uruguay claiming a narrow 1-0 win.

