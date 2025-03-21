Riding on a last-moment goal from Vinicius Junior against Colombia national football team, South American giants Brazil national football team have taken a giant leap forward from sixth to second spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Brazil had taken the initial lead, from a penalty efficiently struck by FC Barcelona winger Raphinha. Rivals Colombia also equalized in the first-half itself, from a good goal struck by Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Post that no goals were observed, and the game was on level for almost the entire game, with both teams having equal chances, until the Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. scored in the last moment to grant his nation full points from the Brazil vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Bruno Guimaraes Admits Neymar Jr Missing Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Matches Due to Injury Is A 'Great Loss'.

Brazil vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match:

VENCEMOS!! 🇧🇷💚⚽️ Partida encerrada no Mané Garrincha, e vitória da nossa #Seleção!@RaphinhaaV1 e @vinijr deixaram suas marcas e conquistamos +3 pontos rumo à Copa do Mundo da Fifa 2026. pic.twitter.com/KOJCrrjR11 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)