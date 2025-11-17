Norway dominated former world champions Italy in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers and ensured a spot in the marquee football event next year by beating their Group I opponents 4-1. Italy gained an early lead at San Siro, with Francesco Pio Esposito scoring the goal for the home side in the 11th minute, which saw the Azzurri go into the half-time with a lead. However, Norway showcased their class in the second half, with Antonio Nusa scoring the equaliser in the 63rd minute. And then star player Erling Haaland drilled two goals in two minutes, putting the Scandinavian side into the lead. Jorgen Strand Larsen put the final nail in Italy's WC 2026 direct qualification hopes, scoring a fourth for Norway in the stoppage time. With this win, for the first time since 1998, Norway have qualified for a football World Cup, and did so in fashion, remaining unbeaten in the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Italy will have to play in the World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers playoffs. Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Portugal Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 As Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves Hat-Tricks Help Former Euro Winners Thrash Armenia 9-1 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Norway Qualifies For WC 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)