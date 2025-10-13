Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Wales and Belgium will clash in a massive game in Group J of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the winner of this tie having a chance to go top of the points table. Wales are currently third in the standings with 10 points from 5 matches played and Belgium are above them with 11 points. The Red Devils are undefeated so far in this qualifying campaign and given the quality in their squad, they are the favourites to win this tie. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James miss out for Wales due to injuries. Ethan Ampadu will be the defensive midfielder for the home side and needs to impose himself on game quickly. Harry Wilson plays as the no 10 behind central striker Keiffer Moore. David Brooks and Brennan Johnson will be tasked with creating chances out wide.

Romelu Lukaku is a major miss for Belgium in this game and joins Youri Tielemans on the sidelines. Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere will make up the front three for the visitors. Kevin de Bruyne will be part of the midfield for the team and the Napoli star will orchestrate play from the deep. Amadou Onana and Hans Vanaken will partner him in the central areas.

Match Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 12:15 AM IST Venue Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When Wales vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Wales National Football Team are set to host the Belgium National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14. The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, and will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Wales vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Wales vs Belgium live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Wales vs Belgium online viewing options, read below. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Luis de la Fuente Likely To Rotate Spain’s Squad As Ferran Torres Drops Out of Bulgaria Game Due to Injury.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Wales vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Wales vs Belgium live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Wales have their defensive woes in the build up this clash and could struggle to compete against a much more superior Belgium side.

