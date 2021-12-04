Watford are hovering around the relegation zone in the English Premier League and their next assignment against Manchester City could make things worse. Claudio Ranieri has seen his team lose their last two games and just has a win over an out-of-form Manchester United side to show as success in recent memory. Manchester City are building some solid momentum in the title race and could end the game top of the points table, should arch-rivals Chelsea drop points against West Ham United in an early kickoff. There was a lot of talk over Manchester City’s ability to dominate teams without a conventional striker this term but the master tactician in Pep Guardiola has found a way to make them unbeatable once again. Watford versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 800th Career Goal Against Arsenal in EPL 2021-22, Leads Manchester United to 3-2 Win in EPL 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights)

Adam Masina is the latest Watford player to join a lengthy injury list that has the likes of Ken Sema, Francisco Sierralta, Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas N’Koulou. The unavailability of such players has certainly contributed to Watford’s poor showing. Moussa Sissoko will have to play a key role in midfield for the hosts and make those darting runs in the box to support Joshua King. Tom Cleverly’s main job would be to shield a back four the features Craig Cathcart and William Troost-Ekong. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Fans and Gears Up for the Next Match After Manchester United Secured Victory Against Arsenal in EPL 2021–22

Phil Foden is all set to play the false nine for Manchester City with conventional wingers Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez on either side of him in the attacking third. Rodri has been one of the best midfielders in Europe this campaign and he should start in central midfield. Jack Grealish has not featured in the last few games and could be given a start against Watford.

When is Watford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Watford vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Vicarage Road in Watford. The game will be held on December 04, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Watford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Watford vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Watford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Watford vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester City should secure a routine win against Watford with the game well turning into a goal-fest.

