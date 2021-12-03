A lot was at stake for Manchester United as they met Arsenal in the EPL 2021-22 match. With the way Arsenal has been blazing guns in the EPL 2021-22, Manchester United faced an uphill task. But it was Cristiano Ronaldo's brace that led the team to win the match against Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe scored a goal at the 13th minute and then Bruno Fernandes scored an equaliser at the 44th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal at the 52nd minute and Martin Odegaard banged the net a couple of minutes later. But then CR7 converted the penalty into a goal and led the team to a 3-2 win. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal during the game.

Watch Goal Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)