Manchester United's star player Cristiano Ronaldo successfully led his side to a 3-2 win against Arsenal on Friday. He also scored his 800th career goal during the match with full gusto and displayed vigour while scoring a goal and a penalty that helped the Red Devils secure victory against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Ronaldo also took to social media to congratulate fans for the ultimate win but urged his teammates to eye for the next match against Crystal Palace which goes underway on December 5, Sunday.

Have a Look at Cristiano Ronaldo's Victory Post:

Our minds are already set on the next game, there’s no time to celebrate! Today’s win was very important to get back on track, but there’s still a long road to go until we reach our destination… Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/XUFsOOGlws — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)