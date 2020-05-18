Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get WBN vs LEV Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bayer Leverkusen Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Werder Bremen will host Bayer Leverkusen in their first match post the coronavirus lockdown, hoping to turnaround their season and avoid being relegated. Bremen are placed second from the bottom in the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table and have only 18 points from 24 matches. They are still nine points away from the safe zone and need five more to enter a play-off match with the third-worst team from the second division. Leverkusen, on the other, will be hoping to cut-down the four-point gap with RB Leipzig for the final Champions League place. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen clash, should scroll down for all information. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season.

Bremen lost nine of their last 11 matches before the covid-19 halt and another loss here could confirm their relegation. They have 10 more matches to play and will need maximum points from their remaining games, including against Bayer, to have hopes to remaining in German top-flight football. Leverkusen, on the other, were unbeaten in their last five league matches before the halt and had taken 13 off the possible 15 points.

When is Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Weserstadion in Bremen. The match will take place on May 19, 2020 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen match in Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports channels. Star Sport is the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20 in Indi and has been live telecasting the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to live telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Diney+ Hotstar, which is the OTT platform for Star Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Fans can either watch the WBN vs LEV clash on the app or on the Hotstar website.

Bayer have lost one of their last seven meetings against Werder Bremen bur were held to 2-2 draw at home in their last league meeting at home earlier this season. But fortunes have gone different ways for both teams since then.