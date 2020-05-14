Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season

Erling Haaland (Photo Credits: AFP)

Finally after a long break of a couple of months due to coronavirus, there some football action resuming this weekend. Bundesliga 2020 is the first one, to begin with, the live-action and has announced the schedule for the upcoming weekend. In this article, we shall bring you the new fixtures, schedule, timings of the German league below. So the Bundesliga has announced the fixtures for three days as of now i.e. May 16-18, 2020 where we shall see nine matches being held in different parts of Germany. Bundesliga Likely to Return on May 9 As German Politician Backs Proposal by FA.

Out of which, six games will be held on Saturday i.e. May 16, 2020, whereas Sunday will witness a couple of games. Whereas, Monday i.e. May 16 will have only one game. The first match will be held between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke at the Signal Iduna Park at 5.30 PM IST. The official account of Bundesliga shared the schedule for three days. Check out the tweet and the table below:

🚨 The news you've been waiting for 🚨 Dortmund v Schalke Leipzig v Freiburg Hoffenheim v Hertha Augsburg v Wolfsburg Dusseldorf v Paderborn Frankfurt v Gladbach Cologne v Mainz Union v Bayern Bremen v Leverkusen Watch 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔 Bundesliga game live this weekend on BT Sport 📺 pic.twitter.com/EdpVwveZH1 — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 12, 2020

Table for Bundesliga 2020

Sr No Date Matches Venue Time (IST) 1 May 16, 2020 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Signal Iduna 5.30 PM 2 May 16, 2020 RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany 5.30 PM 3 May 16, 2020 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena 5.30 PM 4 May 16, 2020 Augsburg v Wolfsburg WWK ARENA stadium, Augsburg 6.00 PM 5 May 16, 2020 Fortuna Düsseldorf vs SC Paderborn 07 Merkur Spiel-Arena stadium 6.00 PM 6 May 16, 2020 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Gladbach Commerzbank-Arena Frankfurt, Germany 8.15 PM 7 May 17, 2020 Cologne vs Mainz RheinEnergieSTADION 5.45 PM 8 May 17, 2020 FC Union Berlin vs Bayern München An der alten Forsterei stadium 8.15 PM 9 May 18, 2020 Werder Bremen - Bayer 04 Leverkusen Weserstadion 10.45 PM

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 are the ones who are live streaming the Bundesliga 2020 and the fans are as excited to watch the teams in action. However, the fans in Germany have been asked to stay away from the stadium to watch the live proceedings of the game.