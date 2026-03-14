Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City travel to the London Stadium in a fixture that carries immense implications at both ends of the Premier League 2025-26 table. Currently seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side must secure a victory to keep their title defence alive following a demoralising 3-0 midweek defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Conversely, West Ham United enter the contest in 18th place, desperate for points to climb out of the relegation zone under manager Nuno Espírito Santo. Reece James Commits ‘Peak Years’ to Chelsea With New Six-Year Deal.

How to Watch West Ham United vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the West Ham United vs Manchester City match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Maintain Lead; Manchester City Stay Close Second.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Date Saturday, 14 March 2026 / March 15 (IST) Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT/ 1:30 AM (IST) Venue London Stadium, London Referee Anthony Taylor TV Channel (UK/IND) TNT Sports 1 / Star Sports Select Live Stream Discovery+ / Peacock (US) / JioStar (IN) League Position West Ham (18th) vs Manchester City (2nd)

West Ham United vs Manchester City Team News

Manchester City fans will be relieved to hear that Erling Haaland is fully fit to start after minor concerns following the Madrid fixture. The Norwegian striker, who has a prolific record against the Hammers, is expected to lead the line alongside Antoine Semenyo.

The visitors will, however, be without Rico Lewis (ankle) and long-term absentee Josko Gvardiol. For West Ham, captain Jarrod Bowen is expected to carry the offensive burden, supported by the physical presence of Callum Wilson up front.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).