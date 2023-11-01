It is a London Derby in the fourth round of the EFL Cup for Arsenal as they visit the Olympic Stadium to take on West Ham United. The Gunners have started the season on a fine note and they are currently 2nd in the English Premier League points table behind Tottenham Hotspur. With the Champions League to go as well in the list of competitions the squad will be competing in vigorously, Mikel Arteta will be looking to rotate his squad. They defeated Brentford in the last round and the West Ham United game will not be easy considering the Hammers are an unpredictable side. The home team lost to Everton at home in the last match which came as a surprise to many. West Ham United versus Arsenal starts at 1:00 am IST. Ballon d'Or 2023 Winners' Photos: From Lionel Messi to Erling Haaland, Check Full List of Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony Winners.

Danny Ings will start as a strike for West Ham United with Michail Antonio getting a breather. Lucas Paqueta is a key man in midfield for the hosts and he should slot in behind the central striker. Mohammed Kudus and Said Benrahma on the wings will look to stretch the Arsenal backline with Thomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez sitting deep to shield the backline.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli will all benefit from a rest with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson in attack for the visitors. Jorginho has not looked at his very best but is likely to get a game in midfield. Aaron Ramsdale may leave Arsenal in the summer but for now, he will like to make good use of game time which is difficult to come by. Arsenal 5–0 Sheffield United: Eddie Nketiah Scores Hat Trick As Gunners Clinch Dominant Victory To Move to Second Spot on Premier League 2023-24 Points Table.

When is West Ham vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

West Ham will host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on November 2. The EFL Cup match will be played at the London Stadium in London and it will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately the West Ham vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2023-24 match will not be telecast live in India in the absence of an official broadcasting partner and rights holder of Carabao Cup 2023-24 in India. For live streaming details, scroll down. Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Hails ‘Incredible’ Bernardo Silva After Manchester City’s Derby Win Over Manchester United.

How to Get Live Streaming of West Ham vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch live streaming of the West Ham vs Arsenal match at the cost of a subscription fee. West Ham United are without a win in their last four games and they will struggle this evening against a well-organised Arsenal side.

