The 2023 Ballon d'Or Award ceremony ended in the wee hours of Tuesday. Argentine superstar won the Best Men's Player award following his stellar performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the other hand, Manchester City sealed the best men's team award after their treble win in the 2022-23 season.

Women's Best Player Award: Aitana Bonmati

Spaniard Aitana Bonmati played a crucial role in Spain's winning the Women's FIFA World Cup. Bonmati also prevailed for Barcelona to get hold of the Women's UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2022-23 season and was named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year. She won the women's best player award in the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Winner: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won his record eighth Ballon d'Or award after he played a pivotal role for Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after 36 years. The 36-year-old scored seven goals for Argentina in the Qatar World Cup. Messi recently made a shocking move to Inter Miami from his former club Paris-Saint Germain.

Gerd Müller Trophy: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland signed for Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 and helped the English side to complete the treble. Haaland won the Gerd Müller Trophy which is also known as the Striker of the Year after he scored a total of 52 goals in a season for City.

Club of the Year: Manchester City

Manchester City claimed the Club of the Year award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2022 and this latest prestigious prize comes in the wake of what proved an historic and record-breaking 2022-23 campaign that saw Pep Guardiola’s side claim the Treble.

Yachine Trophy Winner: Emiliano Martinez

Argentine star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Yachine Trophy which is awarded to the best goalkeeper of the season. Martinez made some crucial saves for Argentina to take them to the final of the Qatar World Cup and win it for his nation after 36 years.

Socrates Award: Vinicius Jr.

Brazil and Real Madrid star player Vinicius Jr. received the Socrates Award which recognises footballers who show great commitment to charity and social projects. The Brazilian forward picked up the accolade for his work with the Institute Vini Jr., which uses innovative teaching solutions to combat social inequality in his country by providing access to quality education. He is also aiming to reduce the digital gap in the Brazilian education system.

Kopa Trophy: Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham claimed the Kopa Trophy for being the best-performing player worldwide under the age of 21. The English youngster recently signed for Real Madrid and had a spectacular start to this campaign, having hit 13 goals in his first 13 games. Last season, he was also named the Bundesliga's best player 2022-23, following his impressive displays for Borussia Dortmund.