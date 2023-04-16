West Ham will face a stern test against league leaders Arsenal in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23. The game is all set to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in London Stadium, London. West Ham are currently in the 15th place in the table and a win in this game will help them to move six points clear from the relation zone. Arsenal meanwhile are chasing their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. They are at the top of the table with 73 points from 30 matches and will hope to regain their six-point lead over defending champions Manchester City with a victory. Meanwhile, those who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this clash, can find them below. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

David Moyes' West Ham have lost only one match in their last seven outings. They defeated Fulham in their previous Premier League match before drawing with Gent in the ConferanceLeague. Despite having quality strikers, West Ham have scored only 27 goals in the league and this is one of the biggest concerns for them. Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca is the only West Ham player who has been ruled out from this fixture.

Arsenal on the other hand drew with Liverpool in a very entertaining match at Anfield. Despite taking a two-goal lead within the first half, the Gunners failed to secure all three points. This is something Arteta will not want his team to repeat. The trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka is firing in almost every match and they are the expected starters for the West Ham game too. Arsenal's defense however will be missing the services of William Saliba. Rob Holding is expected to partner with Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal's deep defense.

When is West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

West Ham will lock horns with Arsenal in their next match in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 16. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at London Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Premier League 2022–23: Erling Haaland Ties Mohamed Salah’s Record As Manchester City Register Important Victory; Chelsea Suffer Yet Another Loss.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They however will need a subscription to watch this game.

