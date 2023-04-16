Lionel Messi is known for breaking records throughout his career. The Argentine superstar has now become the joint-highest goalscorer in the top five leagues of Europe. Messi achieved this feat in Paris Saint-Germain's recent Ligue 1 match against RC Lens at Parc des Princes, Paris. PSG meanwhile registered a 3-1 victory with Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi scoring the goals for the defending Ligue 1 champions. The result helps them to strengthen their position at the top of the table. PSG 3–1 Lens, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe on Scoresheet As Paris Saint-Germain Take Nine-Point Lead.

This was Messi's 495th goal in the top five leagues of Europe, taking him on the level with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward currently plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. However, he has spent the best part of his career in some of the top clubs in Europe, helping them achieve a lot of glories.

Earlier Merssi broke Ronaldo's record of scoring the most number of goals in European club football. With a lot of matches still left in Ligue 1 this season, Messi will be surely eying to surpass his rival and become the sole top scorer in Europe's top five leagues.

Lionel Messi's Beautiful Goal Against Lens

Can't get over this linkup between Lionel Messi and Mbappe, WHAT A GOAL!!!pic.twitter.com/AnGqSJ41q4 — F R E D (@AFCFrediNho_) April 15, 2023

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of last season. He had a tough start to his PSG career and netted only 6 goals in his maiden Ligue 1 campaign. However this time around, Messi has already scored 15 times. He has also dished out 14 assists and has the most goal contributions in the league. Achraf Hakimi's Property Registered Under Mother’s Name, Wife Gets 'Nothing' After Filing Divorce; Twitterati React With Funny Memes.

Messi's contract with PSG however is going to expire at the end of the season. Although there are reports suggesting PSG are trying their best to extend the Argentine's contract, nothing is still clear. Messi is also linked with a return to his former club FC Barcelona. MLS club Inter Miami are also reportedly in the race for the Argentine forward. It will be interesting to see where Messi plays after this season.

