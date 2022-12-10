Argentina and Croatia notched up memorable wins in their respective quarterfinal matches to secure their places in the last four of FIFA World Cup 2022. While Argentina defeated the Netherlands, Croatia edged out title favourites Brazil, who they beat to progress to their second consecutive World Cup semifinal. Both these matches headed into extra time and then moved to penalties to determine the winner. Now, Argentina and Croatia are slated to go up against each other in what promises to be nothing short of an absolute blockbuster. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Lionel Messi Convert A Spotkick Against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

Title favourites Argentina bounced back to form after a horror start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, which they began with a defeat to Saudi Arabia. Since, then, Lionel Messi and co have been one of the best teams in the competition. Despite being a bit shaky towards the end of a game, Argentina have been in good form and will aim to enter the final for the first time since 2014. Croatia on the other hand, have been the epitome of consistency as they have not had too many bad performances in their journey to the semifinals.

When is Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Match? Know Date and Timing in IST

The Argentina vs Croatia semifinal match in FIFA World Cup 2022 would be played on December 14, Wednesday at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 After 4-2 Defeat on Penalties, Croatia Advance to Semifinal

Where to Watch Live Telecast and Streaming of Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match?

Sports 18 network, which is the official broadcast partner for FIFA World Cup 2022 in India, will provide live telecast of this match. Fans, who are keen on watching live streaming of this contest, can do so on the JioCinema app and website, for free. JioCinema will not just provide live streaming in English commentary, but also in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil as well.

