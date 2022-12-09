Favourites Brazil gets knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they get beaten by Croatia in the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. A tight Croatian defence kept them bailed for the regulation time. Neymar Jr scored a stunning solo goal to give Brazil lead in the first half of extra time but Croatia equalised it in the 116th minute. Rodrygo and Marquinhos failed to convert in the penalty shootout as Croatia advance to the semifinals.

