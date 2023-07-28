Al-Nassr will take the stage alongside Al-Shabab in the Group C encounter of Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Friday, July 28 at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr are entering the contest on the back of a rather middling club-friendly 2023 campaign. Though they started their pre-season with victories over Alverca and Farense, they failed to ride on the winning momentum and suffered comprehensive losses at the hands of Celta Vigo and Benfica. We Keep Improving!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 1–1 Draw Against Inter Milan in Japan Tour Pre-Season Friendly

However, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr would take a lot of heart from the fact that they managed to draw the games formidable clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Inter-Milan. Though Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. are a superior side to Al-Shabab on paper, they would be wary of the fact that the opposition do have some top-quality players and can't be taken lightly. Al-Nassr would look to bring their A-game into play and kick-start their campaign with a win.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 fixture?

When Al-Nassr faces Al-Shabab at the King Fahd Stadium on July 28, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start. Ronaldo has been a regular feature in the Al-Nassr's starting XI in the previous pre-season games and thus, he is expected to marshall the troops in the upcoming clash. The Al-Nassr management would be concerned over the Portuguese Forward's form as he has failed his weave magic in the pre-season games. Ronaldo would look to show his class in the high-voltage clash against Al-Shabab.

