Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Al-Nassr's effort and also thanked the fans in Japan after his side played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly on July 27. The Portugal star was part of the team that settled for the draw with Abdulrahman Ghareeb scoring for his side. Al-Nassr's opener was cancelled out by Davide Frattesi's goal in the 44th minute with the game eventually finishing 1-1. Ronaldo, taking to social media, wrote, "Another good test. We keep improving! Thank you to all the fans here in Japan for the incredible support! Hope to see you again soon!" Former Brazil Player Anderson Polga Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay Child Support.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 1-1 Draw vs Inter Milan

Another good test. We keep improving!💪🏼 Thank you to all the fans here in Japan for the incredible support! Hope to see you again soon!🙌🏼🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/o8jxOfvmM1 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 27, 2023

