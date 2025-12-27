Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Al-Nassr returns to league action on Saturday, December 27, as they host Al-Okhdood at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match is set to start at 8:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The home side, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, enters the match as the league leaders with a perfect record of nine wins from nine games. In contrast, Al-Okhdood arrives in 16th place, desperately searching for points to pull clear of the relegation zone. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

History favors the hosts significantly. Al-Nassr has won all four of its previous meetings with Al-Okhdood, including a dominant 9-0 victory earlier this year.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 27.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh

Time: 8:20 PM IST. How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Live Streaming: Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on the FanCode mobile app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Acquire Two Luxury Villas in Saudi Arabia; Star Footballer Buys Property in Prestigious Red Sea Project . Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country.



Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Team News and Key Players

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has been boosted by the return of defender Inigo Martínez, who missed recent sessions but is now fit to start. However, the squad is missing several key figures: Sadio Mane is currently away on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Sami Al-Najel and Mohamed Simakan remain sidelined with injuries.

