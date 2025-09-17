Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have dropped down to the AFC Champions League 2, and they will face Istiklol in their AC Two 2025-26 opener. The Al-Nassr vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be held at the Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, September 17. The AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match between the clubs will begin at 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, Live Streaming Online AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Al-Nassr have been playing well lately, winning three of their last four home games and four of their previous six encounters. Under their new manager, Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr have a talented side with a mix of international and European experience. Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo continues to have a huge impact on Al-Nassr as he consistently creates opportunities for his teammates. Meanwhile, in this article, fans can find details about whether Portugal legend will feature for Al-Nassr during the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match against Istiklol.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will play tonight for Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 fixture against Istiklol. The Saudi Pro League club thrashed Al-Kholood to continue their undefeated start to the Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo led the squad from the front and was outstanding the entire game. However, the Portugal legend didn't find the net. ‘Together We Fight,…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Notches Up 2–0 Win Over Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Al-Nassr Shares Training Pics

Preparations wrapped, energy high ⚡ pic.twitter.com/SCCwpMJlrI — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 16, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be key for his side. The great footballer will be leading the attacking unit of Al-Nassr, and Ronaldo will hope to return to the score sheet when they host Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26.

