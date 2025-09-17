AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Al-Nassr will be playing Istiklol in the AFC Cup Group D fixture with the Saudi Arabian giants looking to start their campaign with a positive result. Al-Nassr are currently top of the Saudi Pro League with 6 points after two brilliant victories. Tajik club Istiklol have won multiple domestic titles and are one of biggest names back home. They will relish this challenge of playing against a top Asian side. ‘Together We Fight,…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Notches Up 2–0 Win Over Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Nawaf Alaqidi is the player missing out for Al-nassr due to an injury. Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to lead the attack for the home side with Sadio Mane and Joao Felix for support in the final third. Kingsley Coman is a serial winner and his presence on the pitch will help the team going forward in search of goals. Marcelo Brozovic will make the side tick with his slick passing game.

Mukhriddin Khasanov in goal for Istiklol will need to have a good day at work considering he is coming up against some clinical finishers in the Al-Nassr side. Manuchekhr Dzhalilov in attack will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the away team. OKoro is another key player that can help dominate in the midfield.

Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Al-Nassr have dropped down to the AFC Champions League 2 and they will take on Istiklol in their AC Two 2025-26 opener. The Al-Nassr vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match will be played on Wednesday, September 17. The match is scheduled to be hosted at Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia and has a scheduled start time of 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Know How to Play Football’ Former Real Madrid Star Antonio Cassano Criticises Al-Nassr Captain For ‘Selfish Gameplay’.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available any TV channel in India. For the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for Rs 69 or a tour pass that costs Rs 99, to do so. Al-Nassr have some quality names in their ranks and they should secure a routine win here

