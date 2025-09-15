Al-Nassr have been in rich form in the ongoing season, having notched up their second win in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, winning 2-0 over Al-Kholood in front of their home fans. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media handle and reacted to Al-Nassr’s win, firstly, highlighting his side’s fight and win, and secondly, thanking the home fans who stepped out of their home to support Al-Nassr. Earlier, ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match, Ronaldo received his Golden Boot award for the 2024-25 season, celebrating his remarkable achievements from the previous year. Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Sadio Mane and Inigo Martinez Score As Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Take Lead in Standings

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Win With Message

Together we fight, together we win. 💪 Thank you all for your support, let's keep it going! pic.twitter.com/wcAXzbIh0f — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)