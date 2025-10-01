Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will face Al-Zawraa in their second league stage match at the ongoing AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 season. The Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr clash will be hosted at the Zawra Stadium on Wednesday, October 1. The Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will begin at 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find details here about Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for Al-Nassr in their away fixture. Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr, Live Streaming Online AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Al-Nassr are at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 with four consecutive victories in their opening four matches of the new season. Under new boss Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo and Co. are doing pretty well. This is their first away fixture in the continental trophy after securing a comfortable win against Istiklol at home.

Iraq's football club Al-Zawraa, on the other hand, defeated Indian club FC Goa in their opening fixture at the ongoing AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 tournament. 'This is who we are!' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Al-Nassr Notches Up Comfortable Win Over Defending Champions Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (See Post).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be playing during the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match between Al-Zawraa and Al-Nassr on Wednesday. The Portugal legend will not be travelling with Al-Nassr to Baghdad. For Al-Nassr, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman are available and will be part of the attacking set-up for Al-Nassr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).