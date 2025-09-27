Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media handle and reacted to Al-Nassr's comfortable win over defending champions Al-Ittihad in their first meeting this season in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Ronaldo, in his message, praised his team, Al-Nassr, for a seamless performance at King Abdullah Sports City, where Ronaldo also contributed with a goal. The Portugal football legend managed to double Al-Nassr's lead in the 35th minute, scoring his fourth goal this season in as many Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matches. Fans can check out Cristiano Ronaldo's post below. Al-Ittihad 0-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025–26: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo Find Net Each As Knights of Najd Edge Past Defending Champions (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Al-Nassr's Win

This is Al Nassr! This is who we are! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uh5e9vRNbv — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 26, 2025

